West Texas A&M starts season undefeated in ‘The Box’, topping Adams State 3-1

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M started the 2021-22 season on Friday at home in ‘The Box’ for the Britkare Lady Buff Classic. The Lady Buffs defeated Adams State 3-1 (25-15, 25-15, 18-25 and 25-22). WT debuted their new Taraflex state-of-the-art court donated by Britkare.

”We have a lot of depth this year, so it’s really cool that we can have people come from the bench and be really effective,” said Torrey ‘The Terminator’ Miller, West Texas A&M sophomore outside hitter. “Coach was just saying play our ball game. We had some uncharacteristic plays in the third set, and we came back in the fourth set and we just played like ourselves.”

Kayla Elliot led the Lady Buffs with 14 kills with a .583 kill percentage. Miller was right behind with 12 kills. West Texas A&M’s roster is stacked this year with a lot of depth and youth. Head Coach Kendra Potts made a few adjustments after the third set loss to Adams State, providing a great opportunity to test out different lineups.

“I want to make those moves early just because I want to give our depth experience, and I want our girls to handle those changes better,” said Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M volleyball head coach. “Again first game of the year, so I’m very proud of them. We can find ways to win regardless, but I want to keep on working on showing our depth and giving them chances.”

West Texas A&M is back in The Box on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Southwester Oklahoma State and then WT closes out the tournament against UAFS at 4:30 p.m.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new court will be held on September 24 at the Lady Buffs Lone Star Conference opener against UT-Permian Basin.

