West Texas A&M raises minimum wage to $10 for student workers

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ustina Guirguis is a first-year student working at West Texas A&M expecting to graduate next year.

She wants to work in higher education or non-profits next year and says her work on-campus interning and helping new students gives her an advantage.

“Once I get into the field and I [can say] ‘Hey I have all these skills,’” said Guirguis. “There’s about a thousand other people that graduated with the same major as me, but I am this much better and it is because of these reasons.”

The university noticed that companies are raising their minimum wages and wanted to be competitive to keep students working on campus.

For students who do work on campus in their field of study, their professors can help them network into the workforce.

“Employers will call faculty and say ‘Hey, who is a good student,’ or ‘I need this position filled,’ faculty can connect students,” said Steve Sellars, associate director of the West Texas A&M office of career readiness and development.

“If that student is a student worker in that department, I mean that is an awesome opportunity,” said Sellars.

For Guirguis, the pay raise is a sign that she is prepared to get a job post-graduation

“WT has showed me like, I am worth this and I can do so much more and I can do so much better,” said Guirguis.

Starting Monday all new student workers will be paid $10 and as they save money, they’re also developing professional skills like critical thinking and problem solving to be successful in the future.

