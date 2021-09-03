Viewers Choice Awards
Weekend Weather Outlook

News and weather on-demand
News and weather on-demand(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Our weather is turning active as we launch into the Labor day weekend. Thunderstorms are developing and will track across much of the area through this evening. Tomorrow we will track a cold front into the area which will drop temperatures into the 80s for a couple of days. More rain is likely along and behind the front late tomorrow. Rain chances decrease for Sunday, but temps will stay mild in the low to mid 80s.

