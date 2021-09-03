Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Stormy weekend?

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have seen widespread showers and storms for Friday afternoon with some of the storms coming in strong. These will last into the evening and nighttime hours before dissipating by early Saturday morning. Very good rain chances stay with us for Saturday with highs staying in the upper 80s and good rain chances last well into the overnight hours. Scattered storms will be possible again for Sunday mainly for the southern half of the panhandle with cooler highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Convicted murderer arrested after brief standoff in River Road area
homeless camping is now illegal
Homeless camping in public areas is illegal in Texas, City of Amarillo says this doesn’t change anything
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Weekend Weather Outlook
Shelden Web Graphic
Labor Day Weekend Outlook
Showers and storms?
Showers and storms?
Showers and storms?