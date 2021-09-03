Stormy weekend?

We have seen widespread showers and storms for Friday afternoon with some of the storms coming in strong. These will last into the evening and nighttime hours before dissipating by early Saturday morning. Very good rain chances stay with us for Saturday with highs staying in the upper 80s and good rain chances last well into the overnight hours. Scattered storms will be possible again for Sunday mainly for the southern half of the panhandle with cooler highs in the low 80s.

