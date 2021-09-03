Life Festival invites those to celebrate this weekend free family friendly festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to participate in the celebration of Life Festival that will take place this weekend.

The free family friendly festival will be held this Saturday at Sam Houston Park from noon to 9:00 p.m.

They will have activities for both children and adults as well as free food and much more.

There will also be live music from Phil Wickham, Miel San Marcos, Barak, and awaken worship.

They will have the International Evangelist, Mike Silva, as a special guest.

