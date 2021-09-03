Viewers Choice Awards
Labor Day Weekend Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After light scattered showers Thursday afternoon, chances are likely to pick up again this afternoon and evening. Rain chances are likely to be scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms focusing mainly on the northern portions of the area, but could still make appearances anywhere. Temperatures for Friday will be on par with Thursday, low 90s. As for the rest of the weekend, a cold front will arrive Saturday, dropping our highs down into the 80s and giving us the best widespread rain chances we’ve seen all week for the late hours of Saturday, with some showers lasting until Sunday morning where temperatures will be even cooler. We’re likely to dry out come Labor Day, however temperatures will not be out of control.

