Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

