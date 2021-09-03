Homeowners who are struggling to pay mortgages in Amarillo could get assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Help is now available for homeowners in Amarillo who are behind on their mortgage payments.

The city has launched a new program to help residents who’s finances are impacted by COVID-19.

“We had numerous people calling and saying ‘We need help with our mortgage’,” said Jason Riddlespurger, director of community development at The City of Amarillo.

After waiting for a while for funding from the Federal Cares Act, Amarillo has opened applications for its Mortgage Assistance Program.

“This is going to hit a need that we had in the community that weren’t able to help in the past,” said Riddlespurger.

There are around $350,000 available in funding.

Eligibility requirements include, being an Amarillo resident, loss of wages due to COVID-19, low to moderate income and being currently behind on a mortgage.

“At any point during the pandemic, it could be even currently that they lost wages due to the COVID,” said Riddlespurger. “Even if the kids had to miss school and they had to miss work because they had to take of kids then that could qualify.”

The amount of money per household will be determined in a case-by-case basis.

Those interested need to first fill out a form and if determine eligible, the city will reach out to then help them fill out an application.

Some of the local banks have also been offering assistance for those who have lost wages, the Amarillo National Bank said, they have helped over 300 people.

However, there are still people reaching out for help due to COVID-19.

“Anybody that needs assistance, don’t hesitate to contact my office. We still have some rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention funds,” said Riddlespurger.

Applications will remain open until funding runs out.

For more information, you can call 806-378-3098.

