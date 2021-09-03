Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Heal The City awarded for Quality Assurance’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Program

A national health care monitor has certified Heal the City free clinic as a quality provider...
A national health care monitor has certified Heal the City free clinic as a quality provider for patient care.(Heal the City)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national health care monitor has certified Heal the City free clinic as a quality provider for patient care.

They have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition with a Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration by the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.

“We are incredibly proud of Heal the City for achieving this important milestone and putting patients at the forefront of care,” said Americares Vice President of U.S. Programs Edith Lee. “As a designated Patient-Centered Medical Home, Heal the City is now better positioned to provide its patients with the highest level of excellence in health care.”

To qualify as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, clinics must actively engage patients in their care plans by connecting them to medical and social resources in their communities.

They need to offer easy access to care according to patient preferences and providing a comprehensive approach that addresses primary care and mental health needs.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Convicted murderer arrested after brief standoff in River Road area
homeless camping is now illegal
Homeless camping in public areas is illegal in Texas, City of Amarillo says this doesn’t change anything
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

Amarillo College has been partnered with the project in two-year cycles since 2003. Source: KFDA
Amarillo College to continue as Panhandle lead education agent
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
The Amarillo City Council has put together a new program called the Task Force for Greatness...
City of Amarillo labor day schedule will impact trash collection, transit
SAM HOUSTON PARK
Life Festival invites those to celebrate this weekend free family friendly festival