Heal The City awarded for Quality Assurance’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national health care monitor has certified Heal the City free clinic as a quality provider for patient care.

They have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition with a Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration by the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.

“We are incredibly proud of Heal the City for achieving this important milestone and putting patients at the forefront of care,” said Americares Vice President of U.S. Programs Edith Lee. “As a designated Patient-Centered Medical Home, Heal the City is now better positioned to provide its patients with the highest level of excellence in health care.”

To qualify as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, clinics must actively engage patients in their care plans by connecting them to medical and social resources in their communities.

They need to offer easy access to care according to patient preferences and providing a comprehensive approach that addresses primary care and mental health needs.

