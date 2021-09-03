Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave regains a healthy lawn after ‘war’ with unwanted guests

grub worms
grub worms(Good News)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keeping a lawn healthy and green may seem like a never ending battle against the elements and certain perennial enemies. One fight that homeowners can win, however.

Like most residents I enjoy and work at keeping a healthy green lawn, so when I recently found spots that were dying even though they had been watered I was concerned. Upon inspection, I found the enemy, grub worms.

This is war!

“Grub damage can pop up overnight and if you are not protected with a preventative treatment, it can be very destructive to your yard. You might notice a small brown spot, irregularly sized pop up one day, and the next thing you know, they can wipe out an entire yard if you don’t act fast,” said Jeff Loyless, Weed Wagon Spraying owner.

He said one way to check if there is grub damage is to peel up the grass, it peels up like carpet because there’s no root system and there you got several grubs.

This is a sign that they’re eating away the roots.

“They’re feeding on the roots system, and that’s what’s causing damage to the turf,” said Loyless.

To develop a plan I consulted the battle experts.

“The curative product, we come out and spray the lawn, typically go ahead and treat the entire lawn, but what that’s going to do is after it’s watered in, those grubs are going to ingest that chemical, and they’ll pass,” said Loyless.

Strategies were carefully concocted, battle lines drawn, and we went to war with the grub worms.

By applying pesticide that should stop the damage when properly applied.

Grub worms don’t have to win the war, in fact, I’ll sleep well tonight knowing I was out on the front lines, I fought back, and I’m regaining the territory that belongs to me.

Now that is some good news!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Convicted murderer arrested after brief standoff in River Road area
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam

Latest News

A new workforce development center is coming to Amarillo thanks largely to a federal grant....
Workforce development center coming to Amarillo due to large federal grant
yes
VIDEO: Amarillo and Canyon on track to receive more revenue in sales taxes than previous years
Showers and storms?
Showers and storms?
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo and Canyon on track to receive more revenue in sales taxes than previous years