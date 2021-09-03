GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave regains a healthy lawn after ‘war’ with unwanted guests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keeping a lawn healthy and green may seem like a never ending battle against the elements and certain perennial enemies. One fight that homeowners can win, however.

Like most residents I enjoy and work at keeping a healthy green lawn, so when I recently found spots that were dying even though they had been watered I was concerned. Upon inspection, I found the enemy, grub worms.

This is war!

“Grub damage can pop up overnight and if you are not protected with a preventative treatment, it can be very destructive to your yard. You might notice a small brown spot, irregularly sized pop up one day, and the next thing you know, they can wipe out an entire yard if you don’t act fast,” said Jeff Loyless, Weed Wagon Spraying owner.

He said one way to check if there is grub damage is to peel up the grass, it peels up like carpet because there’s no root system and there you got several grubs.

This is a sign that they’re eating away the roots.

“They’re feeding on the roots system, and that’s what’s causing damage to the turf,” said Loyless.

To develop a plan I consulted the battle experts.

“The curative product, we come out and spray the lawn, typically go ahead and treat the entire lawn, but what that’s going to do is after it’s watered in, those grubs are going to ingest that chemical, and they’ll pass,” said Loyless.

Strategies were carefully concocted, battle lines drawn, and we went to war with the grub worms.

By applying pesticide that should stop the damage when properly applied.

Grub worms don’t have to win the war, in fact, I’ll sleep well tonight knowing I was out on the front lines, I fought back, and I’m regaining the territory that belongs to me.

Now that is some good news!

