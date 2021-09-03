Distemper outbreak impacts Amarillo shelters and rescue groups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare say compared to having hundreds of cases of distemper a week back in July, they are now seeing only a handful of cases every week, however they are still unable to open the shelter back up to full operations.

“At this point, we have seen where we aren’t seeing as many animals come in and it’s kind of leveled off, but it’s not completely done and until we can really get a medical clearing for our vets we aren’t going to be able to open up the shelter completely,” said Victoria Medley, director of Animal Management and Welfare.

Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of both puppies and adult dogs.

AAMW has increased the frequency of vaccinations given to their dogs and have temporarily suspended in-person adoptions.

If you are looking to adopt a dog, they say you can go online and look to see when they are available to be adopted after they have received all of their vaccinations.

“You can email us or go online to our online reporting and say hey im really interested in this dog and as soon as that availability date is well set up a time for them to come in and do meet and greets, so we’re still trying to actively get our dogs placed,” said Medley

AAMW has recently been holding free vaccination clinics for parvo, distemper and rabies and say they have been very successful and have had a greater turnout then they expected.

They will be holding their final vaccination clinic at the Dick Bivens parking lot on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

They are anticipating to vaccinate six to seven hundred vaccinations.

AAMW are not the only ones being impacted by distemper, but rescue groups are being impacted as well.

The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo says the impacts have been very negative for them.

“The amount of money it takes to actually rehabilitate a distemper puppy or dog is unimaginable,” said Jessica Mcloud, executive director of the Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo.

Juno, is a survivor of distemper and her mother and three siblings also had it and they lost two of her siblings.

They say it costed them around $3,100 to save Juno’s family, they mention donations are greatly needed.

To donate, click here.

Due to the distemper out break, they have had to stop intake until they can get it under control.

She said the best way to prevent this outbreak is to make sure pets are vaccinated.

They also mention the reason it is spreading is because of all the strays in Amarillo.

“The unvaccinated that are roaming the streets, it just spreads like wildfire,” said Mcloud.

