City of Amarillo labor day schedule will impact trash collection, transit

The Amarillo City Council has put together a new program called the Task Force for Greatness which is a group that tackles different issues in the city like social justice issues, equity issues and any other problems that come about.(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced their Labor Day schedule will impact trash collection, city hall services and more.

On Monday, Amarillo City Hall and the Amarillo Public Library will be closed.

Amarillo City Transit will not be in service.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday as well.

The following trash collection services will be interrupted:

Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday; Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday and Monday and Tuesday routes for commercial customers will be serviced Tuesday.

Regular services resumes on Wednesday

