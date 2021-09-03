Buffs shutout Texas College in season opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs kicked off the 2021 season at home in Buffalo Stadium hosting the Texas College Steers, a team that finished (1-9) in 2019 and did not play last season during the pandemic. WT head coach Hunter Hughes and the Buffs dominated their first meeting in program history against Texas College 73-0.

Buffs quarterback put on a clinic, completing 10-11 of his passes for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. The WT running backs have depth featuring five guys tallying 382 yards on the ground. The backs were led by sophomore Khalil Harris who tallied 7 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the receiving end, Markell Stephens-Peppers was Gerber’s favorite target of the game. The junior brought in all 3 targets totaling 57 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Buffs allowed just five first downs and 102 yards of total yards. Ayrton Payne led the way with five total tackles (four solo) to go along with an interception followed by Jonathan Hernandez with four tackles (two solo) in the win.

Up next, West Texas A&M travels to UT Permian Basin for their first Lone Star Conference showdown of the season on Saturday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. WT is (4-0) against UT Permian Basin, winning their last meeting in 2019, 14-10.

