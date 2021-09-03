Amarillo Public Library offers bundles for curbside service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is offering a way for people to continue to use the libraries resources without having to go inside.

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, they want to make sure access to the library is available to everyone.

The library is offering bundles of books, movies and audio books.

There are many different bundle options, they say you just tell them what you want and the staff will put a bundle together for you.

You can call any library location between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday or use the form found on their website to request a bundle.

“We’ve had people ask for things like, can you just get me five mysteries or I like action movies can you just get me four action movies, so you can’t do that kind of thing. You can also ask for a family bundle, you can say something like I have a 12-year old son and I’d like a book that he can read and I can read and we can talk about, books on the same topic or again you can ask for something by genre, you can asking for something by mood you can say I want happy, uplifting books or I want a good cry,” said Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

She said the staff enjoys getting to pick out different titles for the community.

“As librarians we love to make book recommendations, so doing book bundles has been a great service to the community, but fun for us,” said Clopton.

The library’s youth services coordinator, Melody Boren, says they have a lot of great options for children.

“The youth department loves to offer book bundles for babies and older kids and teens as well, so we have a very vibrant collection for the young people of Amarillo and we really want people to explore that and if you don’t like something you haven’t purchased it, so you aren’t required to read it,” said Boren.

The library said they have received great response and the community has enjoyed this service.

They also mention how people should be taking advantage of the resources they have to offer especially in times like now.

“Reading is good for you, so when you’re going through a difficult time as we all are right now particularly with the surge in COVID cases it is a great time to dedicate yourself to doing a little bit more reading every day. It will make you smarter it will make you happier, it will make you more comfortable and it’s a very concrete thing to do to just improve your life,” said Clopton.

