Amarillo College to continue as Panhandle lead education agent

Amarillo College has been partnered with the project in two-year cycles since 2003. Source: KFDA
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College has been chosen to continue as the lead agent in the Texas Panhandle for the Texas School Ready project through 20 to 23.

TSR is a comprehensive early childhood teacher training program, aimed to mix a research based curriculum with ongoing professional development

Amarillo College has been partnered with the project in two-year cycles since 2003.

