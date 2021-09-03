Amarillo College to continue as Panhandle lead education agent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College has been chosen to continue as the lead agent in the Texas Panhandle for the Texas School Ready project through 20 to 23.

TSR is a comprehensive early childhood teacher training program, aimed to mix a research based curriculum with ongoing professional development

Amarillo College has been partnered with the project in two-year cycles since 2003.

