Xcel Energy asks for another $26 million in rate increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy says it needs another $26 million to make up for what it has paid for fuel to generate electricity.

The company filed Friday with the Public Utilities Commission to add to the request it has already filed that is largely based on the huge bump in natural gas prices during February’s winter storm Uri.

That brings the total request to more than $103 million it wants to recover by raising rates for customers.

It has also asked to spread the recovery over two years instead of the typical one year. According to the filings, the impact on a typical Texas residential bill would be almost $5 more per month.

