Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam
Wreck on River Road and Cherry Avenue
Multiple-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on River Road
NC10 COVID UPDATE
34 travel nurses arrive at Amarillo area hospitals as delta variant surge continues

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
RAW: Multivortex twister caught on camera
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial