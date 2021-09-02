Showers & Thunderstorms for the Day

Overnight showers and thunderstorms will continue to push through the area in the mid-morning hours, but will likely die off as the sun comes up. Mostly cloudy skies and the occasional drizzle can’t be counted out at times as skies gradually clear up. Going into this afternoon, another batch of thunderstorms could pop up, being very scattered in nature, but could still bring flooding concerns. These chances will last into this evening. Temperature wise, we’ll see highs in the low-90s for much of the area with breezy winds out of the south at 15-20 mph.