Rain chances are back...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We will continue with the chance for more showers this evening mainly for the western and northern halves of the area but any storms will be isolated. We will see another warm day with low 90s for Thursday along with a 40% chance for showers and storms for the panhandles and into eastern New Mexico. Rain chances continue for Friday and into the weekend but the heat remains in the low to mid 90s for most of the area.

