PPHM to offer free admission Labor Day weekend for Bank of America cardholders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to Bank of America’s Museums on Us program, cardholders can visit Panhandle Plains Historical Museum for free Labor Day weekend.

Bank of America cardholders will receive free admission on September 4 and September 5.

The company said they recognize that “museums are sources of education, emotion and creative inspiration” and they’ve made a commitment to make those “unique experiences available to everyone.”

