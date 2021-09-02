Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Perryton native Jeremy Campbell earns fourth Paralympic title

Jeremy Campbell prepares for his throw in the men's discus F64. (Photo: Sandra Tenuto)
Jeremy Campbell prepares for his throw in the men's discus F64. (Photo: Sandra Tenuto)(Team USA)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Jeremy Campbell already had a resume most able-bodied athletes would dream of.

After he was born with fibular hemimelia (a condition that caused his right leg to be amputated a year later), he grew up to excel in high school sports.  While playing for the Perryton Rangers, he was the starting quarterback in football and the point guard in basketball.  In 2013, he earned a ESPY for “Best Male Athlete With a Disability”.

As the rain continued to pour at Tokyo National Stadium Thursday, the four-time Paralympian cemented his status as one of the best field athletes in United States history.  In the finals of the Men’s Discus Throw F64 (class for amputees), Campbell’s opening throw of 60.22 meters was well-enough for him to secure his fourth gold in his career.  In a event where only the athlete’s best throws are counted, Jeremy’s first toss was 5.16m better than silver medalist Ivan Katanusic of Croatia.  Dan Greaves of Great Britain took bronze, scoring a 53.56 on his third toss.

The rainy conditions caused challenges for many competing in the throwing circle.  As impressive as Campbell’s winning-throw was, it was still five meters shy of his world record, 65.86- set in Arizona earlier this year.

Campbell’s win in Japan was redemption from his fourth-place finish five years ago in Rio. Before that, he won gold in London 2012 and Beijing 2008, where he also claimed gold in the Men’s Pentathlon F44 (100m and 400m sprints, long jump, shot put, and discus).

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics run through September 5, and can be accessed through NBC’s various platforms.  Weekend coverage will air on KCBD-TV, 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam
Wreck on River Road and Cherry Avenue
Multiple-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on River Road
NC10 COVID UPDATE
34 travel nurses arrive at Amarillo area hospitals as delta variant surge continues

Latest News

Xcel Energy says it needs another $26 million to make up for what it has paid for fuel to...
Xcel Energy asks for another $26 million in rate increase
PPHM to offer free admission Labor Day weekend for Bank of America cardholders
The United Family is giving the Amarillo Area United Way $57,459 from the 30th Annual Jacky...
Amarillo Area United Way receives $57,000 from 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
The Amarillo SPCA is asking for donations for the annual garage sale. (Source: Amarillo SPCA)
Amarillo SPCA asking for donations for annual garage sale