Motorcycle riders honor fallen military members by riding coast to coast stops in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans on motorcycles are making their way across the country in honor of fallen military members and they made a stop in Amarillo today to greet Amarillo Gold Star family members.

Several Gold Star family members gathered for the Ride for the Fallen event today to celebrate the lives of their loved ones who paid the ultimate price.

A rider, veteran and Gold Star father spoke about his son’s legacy, fighting for our country.

“He was in the army. He was 26-years-old. He was my middle child. I have an older daughter and a younger son. He was on his fourth tour, in this particular one he was in Somalia, Africa. They were there for about three days and they were attacked and my son was killed,” said Roy Conrad, Gold Star father and CoastXCoast rider.

Conrad says the comradery with other vets riding across the U.S. has helped cope with the tragedy.

Riders started in L.A. and are headed to the Arlington National Cemetery where his son is buried.

Today, Amarillo law enforcement escorted the riders into town and many from the community welcomed the riders in by waving American flags.

“Every time we come to Amarillo it’s exciting because just to see everybody get out on the street and just wave and the little communities that we’ve gone through, come in here. It’s just really exciting for me to see. It’s the way the United State is supposed to be. We’re supposed to be a hometown country and this is it,” said Conrad.

All proceeds from today’s event are going to the CoastXCoast Foundation to support a variety of organizations.

“We wanted to take, you know, many negative impactful things that happened to the families, and turn them into positive things. We’ve got about four agreements with different medical treatment facilities for brain treatment, magnetic encephalopathy regeneration, traumatic brain injury, suicide prevention. We sponsor some of the kids of the fallen special operators, we sponsor their college accounts,” said Johnny Wilson, director of operations, CoastXCoast Foundation.

Next, they are headed to Dallas.

