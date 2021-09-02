Mims raises expectations for Palo Duro at Plainview, Dons are 1-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are already making history, giving PD alum Eric Mims his first win in his first game as the football head coach. Going into week two, Palo Duro is one of three schools in District 2-5A to start the season (1-0).

The victory wasn’t easy, it took an overtime victory to seal the deal, and this week will be even better now that Dons’ quarterback Avery Randle is back in action. It’s a great feeling for the rejuvenated Dons, but Mims told the media that now it’s time to focus on Plainview. Last season, the Dons lost 28-14 to the Bulldogs, and prior to that Palo Duro won three straight in the series.

”Plainview’s defense is physical. They play downhill and they’re fast at linebacker,” said Mims. “Number five is a playmaker, he can score from anywhere on the field. Their quarterback is big and strong. He doesn’t run out of bounds. He seeks contact, and so they do a good job up front blocking. We’re going to have to be at the top of our game.”

The Dons are back on the road this Friday, traveling to Plainview to face the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium. Palo Duro is looking to start the season with a (2-0) record for the first time since 2012.

