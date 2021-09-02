Hereford Regional Medical Center spends $1.2 million to connect buildings.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Regional Medical Center is undergoing a $1.2 million expansion project, aimed to improve patient safety and comfort by connecting their health clinic and hospital with a hallway.

For over 10 years, patients would have to walk outside, oftentimes in the rain or snow, to go from the clinic to the hospital.

“It doesn’t make you have a great feeling when you’re seeing patients, especially elderly patients, who have to come out and come down the sidewalk to the hospital,” said Hereford Regional medical Center CEO, Jeff Barnhart.

Hospital staff says that oftentimes when patients come into the clinic, they will have to be sent over to the hospital for lab work or testing.

While having them walk outside in the summer is typically seamless, this poses a safety and comfort issue during the winter or times of severe weather.

“I come here for my annual physical and of course my doctor says [they] need you to go over to the lab and have a blood test done...of course that always happens when there’s a blizzard out here,” said Mike Schueler, Hereford Regional medical Center board chair. “So you have to walk out the door to the other entrance and then check in and go to the lab, so what this will allow is you can come inside and stay inside.”

The new hallway will be climate controlled and provide an extra layer of security to patients.

“It’s going to be climate controlled, it will be enclosed, it will have fire sprinklers,” explained Barnhart. “It’s going to come out the side...go straight down the sidewalk and into the doors and we’ll create a new entrance out the front.”

Hospital staff say this expansion is important to control the spread of COVID-19, flu and other diseases.

Currently, the only way to get in between the two buildings without going outside was through a hallway of women and children’s patient rooms.

“Sometimes when the weather is bad well take them through the back hallway, but it’s not ideal,” said Barnhart. “They have to walk down a patient care hallway where we are actively seeing patients.

Not only is this a privacy issue, but a safety issue as well.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing elderly or sick patients to walk through areas with sick children poses a risk.

“Especially with COVID going on, we don’t always know who is positive and whose not. That hallway serves our women and children. We have pregnant women. We don’t want to expose somebody unnecessarily,” Barnhart said.

“If you are led that way it’s kind of confusing on getting through there,” added Schueler. “It’s not the greatest for privacy and you go through some areas that, as a patient, you shouldn’t be...so I just think it makes it easier and it will be more comfortable for those to come out here.”

The project is expected to take over 35 weeks.

