Goodwill offering new online courses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill is offering new online courses to help those looking, get crucial employment skills.

There will be virtual computer classes offered through September and until the start of October, with the first session being on September 10, at 9:00 a.m.

Goodwill Courses dates and times:

Business Writing (Virtual) - Part 1: Friday, Sept. 10, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Part 2: Friday, Sept. 17, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Self Leadership (Virtual) - Part 1: Friday Sept. 24, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Part 2: Friday, Oct. 1, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

