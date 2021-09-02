Game of the Week: Canadian Wildcats hungry for revenge, hosting Iowa Park

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The 3A defending state champion Canadian Wildcats are going to be put to the test Friday night against Iowa Park in a week two revenge game.

“They’re a great team, really physical,” said Angel Garcia, Canadian senior wide receiver and linebacker. “They like to play fast, so we’ll have to outwork them on that.”

Last season, Canadian finished with an overall record of 15-1. Their only loss was to Iowa Park 28-21.

“The bad thing was they came from behind to beat us, so I think our kids are really motivated and they really want to win this game for sure,” said Chris Koetting, Canadian football 12-year head coach.

“Last year it was a tough defeat, but I feel like we are ready to go out there and play again,” said Jake Krehbiel, Canadian senior inside receiver and bandit.

The Wildcats have a young roster with three returners on both sides of the ball.

“You know we’re a really fast-paced offense and we kind of ran out gas and we didn’t have the depth that we have this year,” said Koetting.

The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Camren Cavalier, but despite the youth Canadian plays with an experienced mindset.

“We really got to pace them with tempo,” said Cavalier. “They can get tired. They might have a few more subs, but we’re there with tempo.”

The Wildcats wasted no time this year, topping West Texas in week one 69-6.

“Our goal this Friday is to just and improve and hopefully get our revenge back,” said Garcia.

“Well the message is to start clean,” said Krehbiel. “Last year was the past and this year is a new year. We just have to go out their, play our Wildcat football and play hard every down.”

Our game of the week between Iowa Park and Canadian kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium. Check out highlights on the Wrap Up on Friday at 11 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too.

