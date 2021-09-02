Convicted murderer arrested after brief standoff in River Road area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials arrested a man for a parole violation warrant after a brief standoff this morning.

At about 7:40 a.m., deputies were advised of the warrant and attempted to arrest the man in the River Road area.

The man, identified as Ricky Thompson, would not respond to deputies and would not exit the home.

The Sheriff’s Response Team was called out and the situation was resolved without incident at 9:40 a.m. when he exited the home.

Officials said no one was injured and no one else was inside the home at the time of arrest.

