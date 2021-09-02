Caprock homecoming focused on containing Randall playmakers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns lost a close week one game to the Hereford Whitefaces, but now with an extra week of practice with their sophomore quarterback Caprock is more confident going into week two.

The Longhorns host the Randall Raiders, a team Caprock beat by one point last season 18-17. Head Coach Dan Sherwood told media that the key is to contain the Raiders’ playmakers, starting with dual-threat quarterback Braxton Burd.

”We got to try to do our best to contain Braxton. I don’t know if we can, but we’ve got to do our best to keep him inside and not let him get to the edge,” said Sherwood. “They’ve got speed and playmakers in a lot of places. The o-line is big, older and physical. The defense all eleven of those guys fly to the football, so if we can take care of the football on the offensive side, find a way to get it across the endzone and contain those playmakers it will still be a good football game.”

Caprock hosts Randall on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Longhorns are celebrating homecoming.

