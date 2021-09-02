Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo SPCA asking for donations for annual garage sale

The Amarillo SPCA is asking for donations for the annual garage sale. (Source: Amarillo SPCA)
The Amarillo SPCA is asking for donations for the annual garage sale. (Source: Amarillo SPCA)(Amarillo SPCA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA is asking for donations for the annual garage sale.

The garage sale takes place September 16 through 18 at 7105 Elmhurst.

The SPCA says donations can be dropped off at 7105 Elmurst. You can also call (806) 355-5260 for questions or to schedule a drop-off time.

Donations of clothing will not be accepted.

Coming up in less than 3 weeks. Come on out and find something you need! Support the Amarillo SPCA.

Posted by Amarillo SPCA on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam
Wreck on River Road and Cherry Avenue
Multiple-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on River Road
NC10 COVID UPDATE
34 travel nurses arrive at Amarillo area hospitals as delta variant surge continues

Latest News

Xcel Energy says it needs another $26 million to make up for what it has paid for fuel to...
Xcel Energy asks for another $26 million in rate increase
PPHM to offer free admission Labor Day weekend for Bank of America cardholders
The United Family is giving the Amarillo Area United Way $57,459 from the 30th Annual Jacky...
Amarillo Area United Way receives $57,000 from 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
Jeremy Campbell prepares for his throw in the men's discus F64. (Photo: Sandra Tenuto)
Perryton native Jeremy Campbell earns fourth Paralympic title