Amarillo SPCA asking for donations for annual garage sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA is asking for donations for the annual garage sale.

The garage sale takes place September 16 through 18 at 7105 Elmhurst.

The SPCA says donations can be dropped off at 7105 Elmurst. You can also call (806) 355-5260 for questions or to schedule a drop-off time.

Donations of clothing will not be accepted.

Coming up in less than 3 weeks. Come on out and find something you need! Support the Amarillo SPCA. Posted by Amarillo SPCA on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.