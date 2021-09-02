Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100th Judicial District Court has sentenced a man to 60 years in prison for the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Fernando Adame Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the first degree felony offense against a person who he was in a dating relationship.

The case arose when Adame Jr. forced the victims vehicle off road, causing it to flip into a pasture, His girlfriend was thrown out of the car into the pasture.

During Adame’s testimony, he admitted to leaving the scene and the 16-year-old victim who had a broken back.

After his arrest on October 13, 2016, Adame pleaded guilty and was placed on 10 years probation on October 5, 2017.

The State filed a motion to adjudicate Adame’s probation on April 21, due to the multiple violations of his community supervision.

“The facts underlying this case were horrific,” stated Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District. “However, the defendant was young and like most cases we are going to attempt to give individuals a second chance if that is what family and victim wants. We all gave this defendant a chance and it was squandered because he wanted to keep living the same lifestyle that got him in this position in the first place.”

The state called in five witnesses on August 25, including two probation officers who supervised the defendant during his time on probation.

Two Amarillo police officer’s testified to the defendants arrest for driving while intoxicated on March 6.

A Hall County deputy and emergency medical technician testified to the victims seriously injured condition and how the emergency responders could not locate the victim for nearly 30 minutes as the victim’s vehicle traveled up and over a hill away from the road resting at approximately 100 yards into a pasture.

The Hall County deputy and emergency medical technician testified saying, “No decent human being could have abandoned the victim in the condition she was in.”

Resulting from the testimonies, the Judge then sentenced Adame to 60 years in prison.

“He left the victim, a 16 year-old girl, out in that pasture to die just like he had hit a stray dog,” said Caudle, Assistant District Attorney, following Honorable Judge Stuart Messer, pronouncement of the prison sentence. “After he ran her off the road and watched her be ejected from the vehicle, the defendant gave the broken and bloodied victim her cellphone to call 911, then he crushed the phone and fled back into town. While emergency responders were frantically searching for the crash site and the victim, the defendant was back in town at the barber shop getting a haircut. Even for prosecutors, it is a level of callousness we rarely see.”

The Judge’s stated how Adame failed to ‘accept responsibility is a bad deal, failure to stay with the child was a bad deal, and just doing the act was a bad deal.’

Adame is serving 50 percent of the sentence before he will become eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.