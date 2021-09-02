Amarillo and Canyon on track to receive more revenue in sales taxes than previous years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cities of Amarillo and Canyon are expecting to collect more returns in sales taxes to end the fiscal year.

Amarillo received over $9 million back in sales taxes for businesses made in June.

Canyon received over $380 thousand, and both cities are currently above the returns they’ve seen in 2019 and 2020.

Factors contributing to this include an increase tourism, population growth, online sales, and in-person shopping.

Any surplus in sales tax revenue are then decided how they go back into the city.

“When we have excess revenues at the end of a year we can use it for capital projects, a major repair project that needs to take place, but those decisions are made by the city council,” said Debbie Reid, finance director for the city of Amarillo.

Reid says that the revenue received may be inflated due to the government providing stimulus checks.

“Normally a city like Amarillo would experience a one point five percent growth in sales tax revenues each year. This year is very different,” said Reid. “We would have maybe only experienced you know around 60 million in sales tax revenue but we’re trending about five million above that.”

Even though Canyon had a 12 percent decrease in tax revenue for the month of June in comparison to last year, the city is expecting to be over $58 thousand in sales tax returns for the entire year.

They say it was higher last year in June due to people spending their stimulus checks and the sixty-day time period their sales were collected after that month.

“[The] 60 day lag kind of peaked for us at August of 2020 and that was our highest month for tax sales allocation from the state comptroller,” said Joel Wright, director of finance for the City of Canyon.

Last month was their third highest allocation of the year and the surplus both cities have left over can be used for special projects in the city.

The fiscal year for sales tax revenue ends on the last day of September.

