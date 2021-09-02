Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Area United Way receives $57,000 from 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic

The United Family is giving the Amarillo Area United Way $57,459 from the 30th Annual Jacky...
The United Family is giving the Amarillo Area United Way $57,459 from the 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic.(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is giving the Amarillo Area United Way $57,459 from the 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic.

The United Family raised $500,000 to give to 28 United Way chapters through the golf tournament.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic event for our company and its mission of giving back to our communities,” said President of The United Family Sidney Hopper. “We cannot underestimate the immense impact these funds have on the thousands of families the United Way helps. The United Way does a phenomenal job making a positive impact across our communities.”

The tournament was named in honor of the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, Jacky Pierce, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

