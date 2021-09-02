Alzheimer Association invites Amarillo to join 2021 walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Amarillo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On September 25, at the Hodgetown Stadium the Alzheimer’s Association will be opening the ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and will start the walk at 10:30 a.m.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Ameka Mobley, Walk Manager. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s. We are watching all of the COVID news, and we will be complying with CDC and county health guidelines.”

To register, click here.

