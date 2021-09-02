‘Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ makes stop in Amarillo during tour around the nation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the goal to help end hunger, a local nonprofit joined a national project for a food distribution event.

Amarillo is the 8th stop in the ‘Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ 10-city tour across the country.

Hundreds of families arrived at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle parking lot and took home boxes containing food and essential items.

“It’s obvious the need is huge,” said Steven Rosiere, General Manager at Americold Amarillo. “I mean, that line was 300 yards long out there today. Is just unbelievable that we have such issues with feeding kids and families.”

“We know more people are still loosing their jobs or being laid off because of COVID,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

The pick-up event is a partnership between the nonprofit Feed the Children, Tyson Foods an Americold.

Volunteers from the community helped passed out protein, dry goods and books to Catholic Charities’ clients.

“Hunger is not a scarcity issue is a logistics issue,” said Jason McCoy, Tyson Foods Community Liasion. “With Americold’s talents and what they do well, with what Feed the Children does well and what Tyson does well, regarding distribution, our fleet of trucks, our freezer capacity, we are able to tackle logistics.”

400 families were expected to be feed through this event. Items left from the drive-by distribution will be going to Catholic Charities’ food pantry.

“We invite the government officials to these events because they get to see first hand, ‘Hey there’s a need out there, what can we all do?’,” said Chet Jones, director of corporate partnerships at Feed the Children. “If we work together we can help cure this problem.”

In an effort to provide more long-term solutions for families facing food insecurity, the companies are partnering with Amarillo Independent School District to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.