Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al Capone, in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam
Wreck on River Road and Cherry Avenue
Multiple-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on River Road
NC10 COVID UPDATE
34 travel nurses arrive at Amarillo area hospitals as delta variant surge continues

Latest News

Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Xcel Energy says it needs another $26 million to make up for what it has paid for fuel to...
Xcel Energy asks for another $26 million in rate increase
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast