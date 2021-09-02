Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam
Wreck on River Road and Cherry Avenue
Multiple-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on River Road
NC10 COVID UPDATE
34 travel nurses arrive at Amarillo area hospitals as delta variant surge continues

Latest News

The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
COVID delays Tom Cruise movies
The United Family is giving the Amarillo Area United Way $57,459 from the 30th Annual Jacky...
Amarillo Area United Way receives $57,000 from 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask
The Amarillo SPCA is asking for donations for the annual garage sale. (Source: Amarillo SPCA)
Amarillo SPCA asking for donations for annual garage sale
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted