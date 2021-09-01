Watching Rain Chances

Temperatures are looking to slightly cool down for your Wednesday today, however our main focus is on rain chances! Starting this evening and lasting into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to pop up in the western ends of the area, then track their way east as we head into Thursday morning. Strong winds and heavy rain are likely to be the biggest threats we face from this event, along with typical thunder and lightning. Temperatures continue to cool as we head into the back half of the week, with rain chances lasting through Sunday.