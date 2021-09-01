Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Watching Rain Chances

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are looking to slightly cool down for your Wednesday today, however our main focus is on rain chances! Starting this evening and lasting into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to pop up in the western ends of the area, then track their way east as we head into Thursday morning. Strong winds and heavy rain are likely to be the biggest threats we face from this event, along with typical thunder and lightning. Temperatures continue to cool as we head into the back half of the week, with rain chances lasting through Sunday.

Most Read

Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown
Greg Lee
City of Pampa: Fire Chief Greg Lee has died
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Police lights by night
Suspect identified after hit-and-run resulting in a Clovis woman’s death

Latest News

Rain chances are returning...
Rain chances are returning...
Rain chances are returning...
News and weather on-demand
Summer Weather Lingering
As it sits today, we’ll see what we were originally expecting, mostly sunny skies
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 8/31