Texas Panhandle War Memorial to have candlelight vigil for 13 fallen heroes killed in Afghanistan

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have a candlelight vigil for the 13 fallen heroes killed in Afghanistan.

The vigil will take place on Thursday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial located at 4111 South Georgia.

The event is coordinated by Alexia Rodriguez, a former Marine who served with Sgt. Rosario, one of the 13 fallen heroes killed in Afghanistan.

Veterans are asked to bring a pair of boots to place in front of the photographs of each fallen hero.

The public is invited to attend the event.

