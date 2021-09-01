Texas organizations send relief to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many organizations are working to send relief to Louisiana after many have been affected by Hurricane Ida.

The American Red Cross has already sent out volunteers to help set up shelters and work with government officials to make sure those affected have a safe place to stay.

Kiley Murray, Executive Director of the Panhandle Chapter of the American Red Cross says they have volunteers from the Panhandle waiting to be sent out.

”We have volunteers that are at standby this is a long operation, so it’s not like it’s going to be over tomorrow so we send as the red cross we send volunteers for two weeks at a time and then we start rotating them in and out, so we have everything from case workers to shelter workers to disaster assessment teams to emergency vehicle drivers and delivers that are on standby,” said Murray.

He said they also have people like himself who are working virtually to send help through fundraising efforts or phone calls for case work to reconnect family members.

He mentions they are always in critical need for certified nurses, RNs or mental health professionals.

They are also asking for donations, to donate or volunteer, visit their website.

A Dallas-based nonprofit Texas Baptist Men is another organization assisting those affected by Hurricane Ida.

John Hall, Spokesman for TBM, says their mission is to deliver help, hope and healing to hurting people and says hurricane Ida qualifies for that.

They expect to start serving at least 6,000 meals and also have multiple chainsaw teams throughout the area that will be working to remove limbs and trees that have fallen on homes.

“LaPlace was hit hard by hurricane Ida flood waters above speed limit signs, over 800 people have been rescued by boat by this area, so obviously it’s a significant need high need area so we want to meet those needs as quickly as possible,” said Hall.

He said they have people from West Texas waiting to be called out.

“We have been doing disaster relief since 1967, we have roughly 8 to 10 thousand volunteers stationed all across the state, we have 101 pieces of equipment all across the state, many of those are in West Texas, in Amarillo in Lubbock, in Canyon, so some of those folks are already signed up to go next week others are waiting, we have a chainsaw unit out there they’re waiting for word of let’s go they’re already packed they’re literally ready to go,” said Hall.

He said when they go to these situations there is a lot of trauma and those affected like to talk about what they are going through and let their emotions out.

“We take that time, we get to know people, we’re a reminder that people do care about you, we’re going to get through this together and that god loves you and has a plan for you from this moment on when we can we pray with folks and that’s often very meaningful we offer them a bible when were done at whatever house were serving,” said Hall.

He mentions ways people can help are by donating items, however those items will need to be dropped off in Dallas.

For a full list of needed items, click here.

He also said if people want to be sent out to help after disasters they can go online and become trained, which he says is a quick process taking roughly an hour.

The nonprofit they will be in Louisiana for a while.

“This is going to be an extensive relief project this is not a day situation, this is not a week situation, this is a month situation,” said Hall.

Hall also mentions there is one thing people can do from the comfort of their home: pray.

“You don’t even have to leave your home to make a real difference, Louisiana needs our prayers, the people here they need to know that God is still with them,” said Hall.

