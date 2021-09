AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies swept the Canyon Lady Eagles 3-0 in their home opener, and in Tascosa’s second home game of the season the Lady Rebels took down Frenship 3-1.

Frenship 1, Tascosa 3 (25-17, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-20)

Canyon 0, Amarillo High 3 (25-11, 25-16 and 25-12)

