Randall rides momentum, preparing for revenge against Caprock

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Going into week two of Texas high school football the Randall Raiders are riding momentum after winning their first rivalry GOAT game against Canyon 20-13.

Quarterback Braxton Burd helped lead the Raiders’ offense, but it was the young defense that stepped up. A group that features only three returners, plus Randall started three sophomores.

Now Randall has a tight turnaround, scheduled to face Caprock on Thursday. The raiders have a sour taste in their mouth from last year’s game against the Longhorns, after falling 18-17.

”Pretty disappointment for us, but you know that was credit to Caprock. Caprock played tough against Randall and we’re going to expect the same,” said Gaylon Selman, Randall football head coach. “They’re going to bring it all and they’re talented enough to beat you.”

“You know coming short by one point it definitely helps the team and we’re all thinking about that,” said Caden Blackwell, Randall senior right tackle. “You know penalties really shot us in the foot last year, so try to limit the penalties, and I think it’s going to be a really good game.”

The Raiders face Caprock on Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. The Longhorns are celebrating homecoming.

