POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol

The scammers use an automated voice stating your identity was used at the U.S. border.

The sheriff’s office said to not press 1 when prompted, just hang up and do not confirm or give any information to them.

Please be aware there is a new scam targeting our community. The scammers use an automated voice stating your identity... Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.