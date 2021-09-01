Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man wanted by Randall County officials for sexual assault of a child

Juan Angel Carrizales
Juan Angel Carrizales(RCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child charges.

Officials said Juan Angel Carrizales is wanted for sexual assault of a child bigamy and indecency with a child sexual contact.

Anyone with information on his locatIion is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. All tips remain anonymous.

RCSO Wanted Wednesday - If you know Juan's location call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. #WantedWednesday #SayItHere

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila Bar moves downtown
Greg Lee
City of Pampa: Fire Chief Greg Lee has died
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Police lights by night
Suspect identified after hit-and-run resulting in a Clovis woman’s death

Latest News

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam
YES
VIDEO: Texas residents previously convicted of unlawfully carrying firearm can have records wiped
Monoclonal antibodies
Health experts share about effectiveness of using monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19
Rain chances are returning...
Rain chances are returning...