Man wanted by Randall County officials for sexual assault of a child
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child charges.
Officials said Juan Angel Carrizales is wanted for sexual assault of a child bigamy and indecency with a child sexual contact.
Anyone with information on his locatIion is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. All tips remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.