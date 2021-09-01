Man wanted by Randall County officials for sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child charges.

Officials said Juan Angel Carrizales is wanted for sexual assault of a child bigamy and indecency with a child sexual contact.

Anyone with information on his locatIion is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. All tips remain anonymous.

