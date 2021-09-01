Viewers Choice Awards
Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

