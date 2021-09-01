‘I have that fear of walking home alone at night:’ WTAMU launches new SafeZone app for students, faculty

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is launching a new security app called SafeZone, with the goal of adding an extra layer of security for students and university employees.

“SafeZone allows anyone to have a panic button in their pocket anywhere on campus,” said Robert Byrd, assistant police chief for WTAMU’s University Police Department.

The app has three major buttons: Call PD, First Aid and Emergency.

In an emergency situation, the phone will access a student’s location and immediately send officers to help.

“All you have to do is press a button on your phone. It’s large. You cant miss it,” explained Byrd. “It’s going to alert us that someone is in distress and alert all officers on campus at the same time as well as our dispatch. We’ll be sending officers, they’ll already know [and] they’ll be in route. It provides instantaneous response for any problem that someone might have.”

WT community members can use the ‘first aid’ button for non-emergency situations where help is still needed.

Officers will then be able to locate, call or text message with students and staff through the SafeZone app.

The app allows dispatch and law enforcement to locate where fellow officers are located at all times.

“They are always monitored in real time through the law enforcement side of the app,” explained Justin McBride, sergeant for WTAMU. “We can see where they’re at at all times on campus as they move around on patrol.”

However, student or staff members’ location will only be accessed if they do send out an alert.

“The difference between that one and the student’s side of the app, students are not monitored at all unless they call for help,” added McBride. “It requires permission from the phone for their GPS and their motions...that’s the way it pulls that information.”

SafeZone is also equipped with a unique ‘Check In’ feature.

If a student has a late night in the laboratory or library and are nervous about walking home alone at night, they can ‘check in’ with officers who will ensure they get home safely.

“There actually is a check-in feature on this app,” said McBride. “The student just hits that check in for whatever timer they want for that time time out. Say that they are walking from the library to their car or the library to their residence hall, they can set a 10 minute timer. If after 10 minutes they haven’t checked back in, that will ring off and all the officers on the shift will get a notification hat that person’s overdue.”

Mia Rodriguez, undergraduate student and WTAMU residence hall assistant, believes this will be a great tool for students.

“Being a woman, I have that fear of walking home alone at night,” explained Rodriguez. “Now I don’t feel as uncomfortable because I have [this app] and I can just check in...and if something changes they’ll [notice] I was here and now I’m not.”

WTAMU police says they are also using SafeZone to send emergency push notifications and campus announcements.

SafeZone is found in the app store and can be accessed by anyone with a WT email address.

