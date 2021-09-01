Health Experts: Those vaccinated should wait 8 months to get COVID-19 booster shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that the average person should wait eight months after their second vaccine before getting the COVID-19 booster shot.

People who can get it now must have suppressed immune systems and have received their second shot.

This can include people with cancer, HIV, and and those who are taking strong medications affecting their immune system.

Texas Tech University Health Science Center is giving it only to patients they serve, and the city of Amarillo is giving it to those who qualify.

“If a patient comes into our clinic and they tell us that they qualify for the booster shot, that they have one of the conditions that are immuno-compromising, then they would qualify for the booster dose,” said Casie Stoughton, city of Amarillo public health director.

Data released by Pfizer and Moderna going to the CDC shows that the number of antibodies for COVID-19 goes down after six to eight months.

That’s why medical professionals say it is counterproductive for healthy people to get the booster early since it will be less effective since the antibodies from the second vaccine haven’t decreased.

“You already have the antibodies, so the boost of antibodies does not become as brisk as when you drop and you boost it again,” said Tarek Naguib, regional chair of internal medicine at Texas Tech University of Health Science Center.

The CDC says that the booster will be available for everyone starting September 20.

