Canyon eager to get back on the field after loss, potential in young roster

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After week one of Texas high school football, the Canyon Eagles are eager to get back out onto the field after falling to Randall in the rivalry game 20-13.

Despite the loss, first year head coach Todd Winfrey told media that there is not a lot to be disappointed about. The Eagles fought back in the second half, starting with an onside kick recovery on the opening play, and eventually clawing back from a 13 point deficit, tying it up at 13-all.

“You know we’ve got some young guys on defense that kind of were a little bit nervous and shell shocked early, and really turned around and made some great plays,” said Winfrey. “Our defense and Coach Anderson helped us stay in the game, especially in the first half.”

Now canyon prepares for a road trip to Burkburnett, and with the jitters shaken off, the Eagles are hungry for redemption.

“The first half was rough for us, but that’s just I feel like all of those young guys are starting to get it figured out and then the second half ended up being better,” said Parker Cunningham, Canyon senior safety and outside receiver.

The Eagles host the Burkburnett Bulldogs at Happy State Bank Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Canyon won last year’s meeting 71-28.

