Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Canyon eager to get back on the field after loss, potential in young roster

By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After week one of Texas high school football, the Canyon Eagles are eager to get back out onto the field after falling to Randall in the rivalry game 20-13.

Despite the loss, first year head coach Todd Winfrey told media that there is not a lot to be disappointed about. The Eagles fought back in the second half, starting with an onside kick recovery on the opening play, and eventually clawing back from a 13 point deficit, tying it up at 13-all.

“You know we’ve got some young guys on defense that kind of were a little bit nervous and shell shocked early, and really turned around and made some great plays,” said Winfrey. “Our defense and Coach Anderson helped us stay in the game, especially in the first half.”

Now canyon prepares for a road trip to Burkburnett, and with the jitters shaken off, the Eagles are hungry for redemption.

“The first half was rough for us, but that’s just I feel like all of those young guys are starting to get it figured out and then the second half ended up being better,” said Parker Cunningham, Canyon senior safety and outside receiver.

The Eagles host the Burkburnett Bulldogs at Happy State Bank Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Canyon won last year’s meeting 71-28.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown

Latest News

Going into week two of Texas high school football the Randall Raiders are riding momentum after...
Randall rides momentum, preparing for revenge against Caprock
The Amarillo High Sandies swept the Canyon Lady Eagles 3-0 in their home opener, and in...
Tascosa tops Frenship in four sets, Amarillo High sweeps Canyon
VIDEO: Tascosa tops Frenship in four sets, Amarillo High sweeps Canyon
VIDEO: Canyon eager to get back on the field after loss, potential in young roster