Amarillo police looking for missing 12-year-old child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are looking for a missing 12-year-old child who was last seen on Sunday.

Brandon Braswell is described to be white and is 4 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds.

Brandon has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts near Jason Avenue on Sunday August 29.

If you have any information on the location of Braswell, call Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.