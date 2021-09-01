Amarillo charities receive donations from Northern Tool + Equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department, Ronald McDonald House and Kids, Inc. is received community equipment donations from Northern Tool + Equipment.

The donation includes the powerhorse gas cold water pressure washer for the Ronald McDonald House and the new air evaporative air cooler and portable cooling fan for the fire department, plus a banner for Kids, Inc. to hang at the Bus & Freda Dugger Sportsplex.

