Amarillo charities receive donations from Northern Tool + Equipment

northern tool
northern tool(northern tool)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department, Ronald McDonald House and Kids, Inc. is received community equipment donations from Northern Tool + Equipment.

The donation includes the powerhorse gas cold water pressure washer for the Ronald McDonald House and the new air evaporative air cooler and portable cooling fan for the fire department, plus a banner for Kids, Inc. to hang at the Bus & Freda Dugger Sportsplex.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

