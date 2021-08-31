Texas Veterans Commission giving PCU $300,000 for home modifications for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Veterans Commission is giving Panhandle Community Services $300,000 for home modifications for veterans and surviving spouses.

Over $2.5 million in grants is planned to be awarded to panhandle are veteran service organizations.

The grants will be awarded during a virtual presentation on the Texas veteran commissions’ Facebook page this Thursday

The TVC approved these grants as part of a larger program awarding $33.4 million to organizations across the state of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.