Texas Veterans Commission giving PCU $300,000 for home modifications for veterans

(Source: Panhandle Community Services)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Veterans Commission is giving Panhandle Community Services $300,000 for home modifications for veterans and surviving spouses.

Over $2.5 million in grants is planned to be awarded to panhandle are veteran service organizations.

The grants will be awarded during a virtual presentation on the Texas veteran commissions’ Facebook page this Thursday

The TVC approved these grants as part of a larger program awarding $33.4 million to organizations across the state of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

